CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti cut their price target on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE CIR traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $23.06. 592,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,918. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $192.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. Analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

