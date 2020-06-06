Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.1% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

NYSE:C traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 44,619,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,982,742. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

