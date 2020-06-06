Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CZNC. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,384. The firm has a market cap of $284.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino purchased 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $35,866.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,540.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 3,472 shares of company stock worth $60,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,297,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

