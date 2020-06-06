Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ABN Amro lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,944. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,167,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,655,000 after purchasing an additional 82,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,784,000 after purchasing an additional 199,496 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $218,858,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,765,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,314,000 after purchasing an additional 131,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,840,000 after purchasing an additional 71,636 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

