Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,280 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,280 ($29.99).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price (down previously from GBX 3,050 ($40.12)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Reto Francioni acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,492 ($19.63) per share, with a total value of £104,440 ($137,384.90). Also, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,444 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £4,129.84 ($5,432.57). In the last three months, insiders have bought 226,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,722,759.

Shares of CCH traded up GBX 59 ($0.78) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,164 ($28.47). 611,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,946.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,313.67. Coca Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a one year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.62 ($0.72) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Coca Cola HBC’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

