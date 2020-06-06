Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CLNY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 9,428,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,561,065. Colony Capital has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Capital will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 73,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 62,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $752,018.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

