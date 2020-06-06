Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

COLB stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,230. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 25.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Hulbert bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,737.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,300 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $28,794,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $17,077,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 487,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,416,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,478,000 after buying an additional 244,039 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

