Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CXP. ValuEngine cut Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.42.

CXP traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $15.60. 2,070,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,545. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 156.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Jeffrey K. Gronning acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 22,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,750.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,656 shares of company stock valued at $509,906. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

