Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Shares of COLM traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.74. 412,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.80. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 10,998 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $947,807.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $99,463,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,196 shares of company stock worth $5,240,165. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

