Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commscope from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Commscope news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Commscope by 1,076.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Commscope by 3,542.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commscope during the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Commscope by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Commscope during the first quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.99. 6,679,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,582. Commscope has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a positive return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Commscope’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Commscope will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

