Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNCE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

CNCE stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. 110,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,120. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $267.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 97,236.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,429,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 623.6% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,013,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 873,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 332,585 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 246,806 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

