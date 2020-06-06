Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 2.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $13,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paypal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after purchasing an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,909,000 after purchasing an additional 124,105 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.00. 8,380,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,190,179. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $159.48. The company has a market capitalization of $181.50 billion, a PE ratio of 98.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average is $115.28.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.76.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,250 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

