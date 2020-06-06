Connors Investor Services Inc. Grows Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of CalAmp worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the first quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 87.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.42.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAMP. ValuEngine cut shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.18.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

