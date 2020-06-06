Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,008 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,762,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after purchasing an additional 407,208 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $8,281,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $7,573,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $6,846,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

AMN stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 592,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,854. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.