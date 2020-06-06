Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.3% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.3% during the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 68,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 96,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 46.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 37.0% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.33. 7,197,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.80. The company has a market cap of $287.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

