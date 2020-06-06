Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,883,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.69. 47,077,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,413,464. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $240.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.34.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

