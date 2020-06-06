Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $8.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.28. 3,525,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,435. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.89 and a 200 day moving average of $196.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In other Linde news, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

