Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $9.50 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UTX shares. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

UTX stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.07. 14,171,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average is $115.17. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

