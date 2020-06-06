Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 617.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,385 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in AbbVie by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.85. 9,627,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,481,658. The company has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.96. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

