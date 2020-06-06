Connors Investor Services Inc. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 5.3% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,960 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,088,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.44. 6,989,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Cowen boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

