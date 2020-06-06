Connors Investor Services Inc. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,567,000 after buying an additional 685,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after buying an additional 1,034,782 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.26. 9,670,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,994,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

