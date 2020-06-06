Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New $10.28 Million Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 151,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,280,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.8% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,133,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $99,968,000 after purchasing an additional 55,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.55. 11,596,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,155,862. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

