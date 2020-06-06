Connors Investor Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $6.14 on Friday, hitting $356.80. 11,987,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,498,946. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $141.35 and a 1 year high of $367.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,376 shares of company stock worth $45,103,807. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.73.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

