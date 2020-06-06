Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 14,775 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,775 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of MGRC stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.63. 86,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,743. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

