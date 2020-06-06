Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 244 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after acquiring an additional 728,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,427 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.82. 31,208,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,509,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

