Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 27,400 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,793 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after acquiring an additional 194,488 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,382,527,000 after acquiring an additional 98,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after acquiring an additional 202,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.90. 2,772,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,839. The stock has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.90. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $396.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.62.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

