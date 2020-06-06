Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.64. 901,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,986. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.58. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

