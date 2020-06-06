Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AAXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,983 shares of company stock worth $5,681,666. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.79. The company had a trading volume of 849,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,674. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $99.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,093.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.