Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 507 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

PFE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. 34,768,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,428,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

