Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 541 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $3,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,524,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,752. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

