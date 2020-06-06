Connors Investor Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after buying an additional 4,744,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after buying an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,420,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,470,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

