CONTRACOIN Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $14.75 million and $30,562.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00009310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.52 or 0.02285899 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,426,272 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.