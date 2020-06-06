Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.75.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.54. The company had a trading volume of 810,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,697. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

