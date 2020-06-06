Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $330.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.75.

Shares of COO traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.54. 810,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,697. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.74 and its 200 day moving average is $314.30.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $153,518,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $120,464,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,008,000 after purchasing an additional 416,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

