CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 10,260 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 41,286,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,519,199. The company has a market capitalization of $208.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

