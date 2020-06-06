Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Issues Earnings Results

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.83, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Shares of CZZ stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,256. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. Cosan has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

Get Cosan alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CZZ shares. HSBC lowered Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.48.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.