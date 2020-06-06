Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.38.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $312.04. 4,241,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,808. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $247.74 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,696 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

