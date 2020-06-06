Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COWN. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Cowen alerts:

NASDAQ:COWN traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $14.73. 349,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. Cowen has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $210.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,762.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,706.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $343,000 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cowen by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after buying an additional 655,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cowen by 443.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 479,671 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in Cowen by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,884,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after buying an additional 443,028 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. Finally, Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.