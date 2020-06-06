Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.40.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC traded up $35.29 on Friday, hitting $483.26. 570,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,223. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $498.06. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 28.62, a quick ratio of 28.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.85.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). The business had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.20, for a total value of $4,722,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,986,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,692,323. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.23 per share, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,497 shares of company stock worth $45,530,189. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 120.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.