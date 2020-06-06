Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. 763,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,632. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.22. Criteo has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Criteo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Criteo by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $12,287,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 118,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 514.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.