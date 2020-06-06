Crown (CRW) Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $2,444.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, YoBit and Braziliex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,648.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.62 or 0.02628531 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00717565 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010781 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,849,340 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, C-CEX, Bittrex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.