Cryptonex (CNX) Hits Market Cap of $95.04 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00017706 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Cryptonex has a market cap of $95.04 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.12 or 0.02013739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00182515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00122715 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

