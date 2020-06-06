CryptoPing Reaches Market Capitalization of $208,467.62 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $208,467.62 and approximately $1,571.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.17 or 0.02007725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00181519 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00122238 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.