CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 14,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,727,000 after purchasing an additional 286,164 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,923,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,507. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

