Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CUE. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cue Biopharma from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. 451,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $763.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.22. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 103.99% and a negative net margin of 959.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 187.7% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $362,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 27,976.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

