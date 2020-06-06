CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Raised to $79.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.06.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,483. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -246.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In related news, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $405,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,029 shares of company stock worth $3,257,892. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in CyrusOne by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CyrusOne by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,632,000 after buying an additional 729,171 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 98,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CyrusOne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.