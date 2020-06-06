Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTSO. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 899,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,495. The company has a market capitalization of $329.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 62.65% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 4,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 417,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cytosorbents by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cytosorbents by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.