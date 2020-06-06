DA Davidson Boosts LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $37.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised shares of LYFT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of LYFT traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,208,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,467,432. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. LYFT has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LYFT by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,836,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at $166,444,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,791,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,183 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.