DA Davidson Increases Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $86.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller bought 2,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,104.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,619,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 215.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,658 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $112,085,000. Valinor Management L.P. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 310.1% in the first quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,283,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,508,000 after buying an additional 970,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 68.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,275,000 after acquiring an additional 930,713 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $44,087,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

