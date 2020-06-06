Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.08.

DDOG stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.66. 3,415,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,028,847. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion and a PE ratio of -471.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $524,452.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,202.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,374,834 shares of company stock valued at $125,570,941 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

